Investigation needed despite reports about Israeli man’s assassination intent: Malaysian authorities

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is aware of reports in Israeli media outlets, which claimed the Israeli man that was detained recently had come to Malaysia to assassinate a leader of a rival crime family.

However, such facts could not be easily accepted in the course of the investigation until they could be proven, said IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) investigation is exploring all angles and elements that could be connected to the suspect’s presence in the country, he said.

“We are still investigating the real motive on why he entered the country and obtained six pistols with 200 bullets.

“We are also considering other factors including the Palestine-Israel conflict,” he said when contacted on March 31.

He said the police were also checking the suspect’s movements and the individuals he came into contact with before his arrest.

“We are also getting more information and background on the suspect through intelligence gathering.

“In fact, as I mentioned previously, we cannot discount the possibility that the suspect poses a threat to the country’s leaders, Hamas and even our own people,” he said.

The IGP said the police needed to be given space to complete its investigation before he could share more information with the public on April 1.

“We are always vigilant in ensuring the safety and security of the country and its people,” he said.

On March 30, the IGP had said that a married couple, aged 40 and 42 years old, were arrested at a Ramadan Bazaar in Kuala Selangor the day before for supplying six pistols to the Israeli suspect.

Investigations had led the police to believe that the weapons were obtained from a neighbouring country before they were bought by the Israeli man using cryptocurrency.

The couple were also found in possession of a firearm themselves.

On March 27, the suspect was arrested at a hotel in Jalan Ampang and was found to have six pistols and 200 bullets in his possession.

The pistols included a Sig Sauer, two Glocks, and a Smith & Wesson.

The IGP said the suspect told the police during interrogation that he had come to Malaysia to kill a fellow Israeli over a family dispute. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK