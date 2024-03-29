Israeli man with murderous intent carrying firearms arrested in KL; police on high alert

KUALA LUMPUR - A man carrying multiple firearms and suspected of being an Israeli intelligence agent has been arrested at a hotel along Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur.

Police seized six pistols and 200 bullets from the man who entered the country using a French passport.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the 36-year-old man was arrested by police on March 27 by a team from Bukit Aman police headquarters and Kuala Lumpur CID.

“Based on our checks, the man entered via a French passport. Upon further investigation, the suspect then handed over an Israeli passport.

“The suspect claims that he entered the country to hunt down and kill a fellow Israeli over a family dispute,” he told reporters on March 29.

“We are not taking him at his word and do not rule the possibility of him having another agenda,” said Tan Sri Razarudin, adding that police investigations were focused on the possibility that the suspect is an Israeli intelligence agent.

He said the pistols included a Sig Sauer, two Glocks and a Smith and Wesson, which the suspect claimed to have purchased in Malaysia using cryptocurrency.

“Three of the guns were loaded when they were found,” he said.

The police chief said the man’s arrest has put Malaysian police on high alert.

“With the situation in Palestine and Israel, we need to be cautious in terms of security,” said Mr Razarudin.

“This includes the security of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as well as other dignitaries.”

Police investigations revealed that the man had arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 12 from the United Arab Emirates, and had stayed in three other hotels before he was nabbed on March 27. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK