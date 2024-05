JAKARTA - A study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with IPB University in Bogor has found that many food products in Indonesia contain high levels of harmful trans fats, which have been found to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by clogging arteries.

Cardiovascular diseases - including stroke, coronary heart disease and hypersensitive heart disease - are the leading causes of death in the country, killing approximately 651,400 people a year.