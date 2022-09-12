Indonesia’s fuel price hike: How will the move impact everyday life?

Indonesia's decision to raise fuel prices is a prudent one that will ease its growing fiscal burden, but the daily street protests against the policy need to be dealt with properly, say analysts.

They estimate that the price hike on Sept 3 would save between 100 trillion rupiah (S$9.5 billion) and 200 trillion rupiah in energy subsidies this year, which could be channelled to productive spending as South-east Asia recovers from the pandemic downturn.

Had there been no price increase, the subsidies might balloon to as much as 700 trillion rupiah from 500 trillion rupiah due to the impact from the war in Ukraine.

'I can barely save', says motorcycle taxi driver