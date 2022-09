JAKARTA - Ride-hailing motorcycle taxi driver Agus Tri Atmoko has been spending 40,000 rupiah (S$3.80) on fuel every day, around 30 per cent more than in the past since the Indonesian government raised fuel prices.

The 47-year-old father of three now spends less on fried snacks that he buys, along with a cup of coffee, for his day-long rides across Greater Jakarta.