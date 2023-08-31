Indonesia: Opposition presidential candidate picks PKB chairman as running mate in surprise move

JAKARTA - The chairman of a political party affiliated with Indonesia’s largest Islamic organisation has agreed to contest as opposition presidential candidate Anies Baswedan’s running mate in next year’s general election.

Mr Muhaimin Iskandar, the 56-year-old chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) and Mr Anies, 54, are the first confirmed pairing in what is expected to be a three-way race.

The other two likely presidential candidates Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 71, and Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 54, have yet to decide on their vice-president picks.

President Joko Widodo can no longer run as the country’s constitution sets a limit of two five-year terms.

All three presidential candidates have the backing of a coalition of political parties that have at least 20 per cent of Parliament seats, as required by law.

The national election commission requires any political party or a coalition of parties that field or back a pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates to register them between Oct 19 and Nov 25, a period that will be followed by campaigning ahead of the Feb 14 general election.

“Anies-Muhaimin is a done deal. Formal declaration will be conducted as soon as possible,” a senior politician with the opposition camp told The Straits Times on Thursday night.

Mr Muhaimin’s surprise move to the opposition follows an apparent clash between him and Mr Prabowo on the choice of running mate. Mr Muhaimin had earlier backed Mr Prabowo and was expected to be his vice-presidential candidate.

Mr Anies, on the other hand, was expected to pair up with Mr Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, chairman of the Democratic Party and the oldest son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Banners showing Mr Anies and Mr Agus were peppered along busy roads across Jakarta before being taken down on Thursday night, signalling how close they were to declaring the partnership.

The Straits Times understands that in light of Mr Anies’ unilateral move to pick Mr Muhaimin, the Democratic Party was in talks on Thursday night on whether to continue to back his candidacy.

In a statement to the media on Thursday afternoon, the Democratic Party secretary-general Teuku Riefky Harsya said that it was informed on Wednesday by a delegate sent by Mr Anies that he would run with Mr Muhaimin.

“The Democratic Party was ‘forced’ to accept that decision,” Mr Teuku said, calling it a fait accompli.

Indonesia, the country with the world’s largest Muslim population, has four Islamic-leaning parties: the PKB, the Prosperous Justice Party, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the United Development Party (PPP).

The PKB is affiliated with Indonesia’s largest Islamic organisation Nahdlatul Ulama, while PAN is affiliated with the country’s second-largest Islamic organisation Muhammadiyah. The five other parties with representation in Indonesia’s Parliament are nationalist.

Candidate Ganjar is backed by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle and PPP, while Mr Prabowo is backed by his own Gerindra party, the country’s oldest party Golkar and PAN.