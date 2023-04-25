Indonesia’s 2024 presidential election may boil down to a fight between VP candidates: Analysts

JAKARTA - With the top three presidential hopefuls neck and neck in electability polls, the outcome of Indonesia’s 2024 election may hinge on the popularity of each candidate’s running mate.

Thin margins of support have seen the candidates in a game of musical chairs of sorts in opinion polls, with no contender wielding dominance like in the previous four elections.

In comparison, incumbent President Joko Widodo – who is serving his final second five-year term – enjoyed a 20-percentage-point lead in opinion surveys a half year before the 2014 election that he eventually won.

The latest survey involving more than 1,200 respondents across Indonesian provinces in early April put Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 71, as a front runner with 30.3 per cent support.

He was followed by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, 54, with 26.9 per cent, showed the survey by noted Jakarta-based pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia. Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 53, had 25.3 per cent backing.

Mr Ganjar, who led in earlier voting intention polls, dropped a notch after upsetting Indonesian football fans – who number in the tens of millions – by refusing to host any 2023 Fifa U-20 World Cup matches in Central Java that involved the Israel team, which led to Indonesia losing its hosting rights, in a significant embarrassment for the country and its football.

“Uncertainty is higher compared with the previous presidential elections because no one held a dominant position among the top three (presidential candidates). Hence, the choice of a vice-presidential candidate would be a very big deciding factor,” said political observer Burhanuddin Muhtadi in a recent discussion on Jakarta-based TVOne.

On the flip side, the wrong running mate could cost a presidential candidate an “electoral downgrade”, Mr Aditya Perdana, executive director at Algoritma Research & Consulting, told ST.

Observers have pinpointed Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno, 53, and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, 51, as potential running mates for Mr Ganjar.

Mr Sandiaga is a familiar face to cadres from Indonesian Islamic-leaning parties, while Mr Ridwan could well complement Mr Ganjar, who is weak in West Java, Indonesia’s most populous province.

For Mr Anies, the vice-presidential pick could be Mr Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, 44, chairman of the Democratic Party, or East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, 57. Ms Khofifah is a senior figure in Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s largest Islamic organisation, and is very close to both groups of elites who back Mr Ganjar and Mr Anies.

State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, 52, and Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartarto, 60, have also been trying to position themselves to be picked as the vice-president for either Mr Ganjar or Mr Prabowo.

Mr Erick comes from a very wealthy family and was a main donor to Mr Widodo’s previous presidential campaigns, while Mr Airlangga’s holds a trump card with Golkar, Indonesia’s oldest party with politicians with the highest negotiation skills and widest network.

Mr Burhanuddin said: “The key question is which vice-presidential hopeful has a bigger hand to leverage Ganjar, Prabowo or Anies. My guess is the one who has potential to help court support in big population provinces East Java and Central Java, and the one who is affiliated with Nahdlatul Ulama.”

University of Gadjah Mada political analyst Dodi Ambardi told The Straits Times: ”A vice-presidential candidate would play an important role and could add three to five percentage points in electoral gains, that could, in turn, prove decisive in final counting.”