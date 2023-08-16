President Joko Widodo calls for capable successor as Indonesia election looms

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s next leader must continue existing policies so that the country can achieve its vision of reaching high-income status by 2045, President Joko Widodo said in his annual State of the Nation Address on Wednesday.

“This is not about who the president is… The question is whether the future leaders are ready to continue what we have started today, and whether they are brave and consistent enough,” Mr Widodo said in his morning speech.

South-east Asia’s largest economy must continue its downstreaming policy to push its GDP per capita to US$10,900 (S$14,789) in a decade and US$25,000 by 2045, exactly a century since Indonesia’s independence.

Indonesia should expand that strategy beyond mining to include commodities such as palm oil, coconut and seaweed to benefit the people, said Mr Widodo.

“Indonesia must transform into a developed nation that can manage her resources, create added value, and bring prosperity to the people,” he said.

Mr Widodo’s election-focused speech comes as simultaneous presidential, legislative and gubernatorial polls are scheduled on Feb 14. He is set to step down in October 2024 after serving his second and final term.

In the speech, he dismissed allegations that he is attempting to influence the presidential election so that his successor can continue his policies and safeguard his political dynasty.

Preferred successor

Three politicians have announced their plans to join the presidential race: former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who lost to Mr Widodo in the last two elections.

Mr Ganjar was initially seen as Mr Jokowi’s preferred successor, but the momentum may be shifting toward Mr Prabowo, who has been topping voter surveys.

The defence minister’s clout is also growing, given his closer-than-ever ties with Mr Widodo, as well as increasing support from other political parties.

Mr Widodo’s address was laden with his expectations for his successor, calling on Indonesia’s next leader to tap a “demographic bonus” where 68 per cent of the population is productive. That beneficial structure is set to peak in 2030, he said.

“We are not having a leisurely walk here, and we are not having a sprint either,” Mr Widodo said of the path that Indonesia’s leaders must take to elevate the nation and the economy. “What we are doing is a marathon to reach Golden Indonesia.” BLOOMBERG