Jokowi says successor must adopt his reforms to reach 7% growth

BANDUNG, Indonesia - Indonesia’s outgoing President Joko Widodo said South-east Asia’s largest economy can attain its fastest expansion in three decades under the next leader, who will build on the reforms he’s trying to cement.

Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, forecasts 6 per cent to 7 per cent gross domestic product growth by 2027 to 2028 as the country reaps the benefits of his policies that include an aggressive infrastructure rollout and the push for onshore processing of mineral resources.

The top end of the annual forecast would be the fastest pace since 1996, according to compiled data.

“It has to be prepared so that there’s continuity,” he told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin during an interview near Bandung on Tuesday.

“Each leader shouldn’t have their own vision - changing the vision and the orientation would put us back at the start,” he said when asked whether his successor will continue his programmes.

Ending a decade of rule next year, Mr Widodo, 62, is seen to bank on an enduring popularity to back a presidential contender who will continue his policies and buttress his legacy.

That will enable the former furniture maker who was once a political outsider to stay influential for years to come. Mr Widodo himself may even be building his own political dynasty.

Mr Widodo’s “Golden Indonesia” – a 2019 campaign pledge – will arise from an economic roadmap that will bring the country’s per capita GDP to US$25,000 (S$34,112) by 2045 and create 10 million jobs.

In his final year in office, he’s seeking incentives from the US for its green energy transition, while carefully balancing ties with its most important economic partner: China.

The leader who swept to power in 2014 on a promise to lift GDP growth to 7 per cent has managed to keep domestic expansion steady around 5 per cent at a time when the global economy teeters on the edge of a recession.

Mr Widodo said during his term, the external environment wasn’t favourable, and the local infrastructure wasn’t sufficient, and that’s why he’s ramping up the rollout.

Speaking at the train depot of South-east Asia’s first ever high-speed rail, Mr Widodo touted his infrastructure push: 16 new airports, 18 new ports, 36 dams and over 2,000km of toll roads.