Jokowi says successor must adopt his reforms to reach 7% growth

BANDUNG, Indonesia - Indonesia’s outgoing President Joko Widodo said South-east Asia’s largest economy can attain its fastest expansion in three decades under the next leader, who will build on the reforms he’s trying to cement.
Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, forecasts 6 per cent to 7 per cent gross domestic product growth by 2027 to 2028 as the country reaps the benefits of his policies that include an aggressive infrastructure rollout and the push for onshore processing of mineral resources.
The top end of the annual forecast would be the fastest pace since 1996, according to compiled data.
“It has to be prepared so that there’s continuity,” he told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin during an interview near Bandung on Tuesday.
“Each leader shouldn’t have their own vision - changing the vision and the orientation would put us back at the start,” he said when asked whether his successor will continue his programmes.
Ending a decade of rule next year, Mr Widodo, 62, is seen to bank on an enduring popularity to back a presidential contender who will continue his policies and buttress his legacy.
That will enable the former furniture maker who was once a political outsider to stay influential for years to come. Mr Widodo himself may even be building his own political dynasty.
Mr Widodo’s “Golden Indonesia” – a 2019 campaign pledge – will arise from an economic roadmap that will bring the country’s per capita GDP to US$25,000 (S$34,112) by 2045 and create 10 million jobs.
In his final year in office, he’s seeking incentives from the US for its green energy transition, while carefully balancing ties with its most important economic partner: China.
The leader who swept to power in 2014 on a promise to lift GDP growth to 7 per cent has managed to keep domestic expansion steady around 5 per cent at a time when the global economy teeters on the edge of a recession.
Mr Widodo said during his term, the external environment wasn’t favourable, and the local infrastructure wasn’t sufficient, and that’s why he’s ramping up the rollout.
Speaking at the train depot of South-east Asia’s first ever high-speed rail, Mr Widodo touted his infrastructure push: 16 new airports, 18 new ports, 36 dams and over 2,000km of toll roads.
Next in the pipeline is a new capital city in Borneo’s jungle envisioned to spread development beyond Indonesia’s main island of Java that accounts for more than half of the population and almost 60 per cent of GDP.
Mr Widodo’s aggressive building spree has stirred criticism, such as budget overruns and delays. Construction in the capital city called Nusantara isn’t proceeding as fast as anticipated.
“Infrastructure will create new economic growth centres,” Mr Widodo said. “But not now, maybe in the next 10 to15 years. The choice is whether to build now or later. I choose to build now.”
His successor must be brave, bold and not afraid to take risks, according to Mr Widodo.
“We need leaders who have the courage to defend Indonesia’s national interests. Leaders who unite Indonesia, who serve the people, who know the macro and the micro but can also work in detail,” he said, declining to reveal his bias.
Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan are the top contenders for the post, though the registration of candidacy will only open next month.
The president’s youngest son is the latest in the family to reveal political ambitions, seeking to become a mayor in the 2024 election.
Mr Widodo has three children and one of them is the mayor of Solo. His son-in-law runs Medan – one of Indonesia’s largest cities.
Mr Widodo said he wants to return to his hometown of Solo and become an environmental activist once he concludes his second and final term. “I want to return to my family. That’s the plan, but sometimes plans can change,” he said.
The president ended the interview to visit a nearby state-owned arms manufacturer PT Pindad, before heading for lunch with Mr Prabowo, his defence minister and ex-rival who’s the former son-in-law of dictator Suharto. The two are frequently seen together. BLOOMBERG