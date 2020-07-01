In show of unity, Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin holds meeting with all his PN alliance chiefs

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday (July 1) posted pictures of his meeting with the presidents of political parties and factions backing his ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance, in a show of unity ahead of a parliamentary session this month where his majority is expected to be tested.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said in a statement on Facebook: "All leaders expressed support for Muhyiddin and are in consensus to strengthen understanding and cooperation for the sake of political stability, the people's well-being and the country's prosperity."

The pictures showed the leaders in a two-hour meeting in Putrajaya, Malaysia's administrative capital.

They also posed for a group picture.

Among those present were Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg

PN came to power four months ago when some 40 MPs defected from the then-Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, causing it to collapse and forcing the resignation of premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Muhyiddin emerged as Malaysia's eighth prime minister, bringing with him most of the MPs from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

He received the backing of 11 MPs who left Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led by its then-deputy president Azmin Ali, Umno, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), the GPS coalition and several other smaller parties.

But PM Muhyiddin's parliamentary majority has not been tested in the 222-seat federal Parliament. A minimum of 112 lawmakers are needed to form the government.

Parliament sat for its only session under PN, for half a day on May 18, to hear the Malaysian King's speech in reconvening the Lower House.

PN had then claimed to have 114 seats. But one MP indicated on the same day that he should be with the opposition bench.

The opposition PH and its allies have claimed to have 108 MPs on their side, while the allegiance of a handful of several MPs is unknown.

Still, the opposition's strength has now been whittled down by the bitter fighting between PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Bersatu's ex-chairman Dr Mahathir over who should be prime minister should PH returns to power.