Premium
News analysis
With opposition split over Mahathir or Anwar for PM, Muhyiddin could be safe
Anwar claims PH has made decision, which is refuted by DAP
The Democratic Action Party's (DAP) open backing for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as Malaysia's premier has revealed the clear schism within the Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
The move could end the challenge to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's legitimacy, which has been under assault since he took office on March 1.