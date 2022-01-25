Hun Sen says his Myanmar trip managed to plant trees, not cut them down

PHNOM PENH (THE PHNOM PENH POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen maintained that his recent Myanmar visit managed to "plant trees, not cut them down", in an apparent response to critics including Malaysia's top diplomat.

Mr Hun Sen made the remarks during a 35-minute phone call on Jan 21 with Indonesian President Joko Widodo about working together to move the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) forwards and exploring ways to address the prolonged Myanmar crisis. Cambodia is the current Asean chair.

In a Facebook post after the call, Mr Hun Sen likened critics of his trip to "people who think a tree planted a day or two ago will bear fruit for them".

The premier expressed his displeasure with critics and singled out Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah over his recent comments that Cambodia had not consulted with other Asean member states before the Myanmar trip.

During the meeting with Mr Widodo, Mr Hun Sen requested that Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi relay a message to her Malaysian counterpart that his remarks "weren't the right way to do things within the Asean framework".

"Please do not allow to act with such insolence by making those kinds of inappropriate remarks to Asean's leaders - to the Asean chair, no less. That's not suitable language for diplomats," he said.

Mr Hun Sen continued that despite its short duration, the visit had directly and indirectly achieved some tangible results, listing "a halt to violence" and "an extended ceasefire" as examples.

According to the Facebook post, Mr Widodo acknowledged the merit of Mr Hun Sen's initiatives but stressed that the concerted implementation of Asean's five-point consensus on Myanmar remains a top priority.

The Indonesian foreign ministry on Jan 22 also issued a similar statement regarding the Myanmar issue. It said Indonesian leaders are continuing to emphasise the strong need to follow the consensus.

"As long as there is no significant progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, it is imperative for Asean to maintain its decision that Myanmar shall be represented only at the non-political level at any Asean meetings," the statement said.

Mr Widodo said the Myanmar military must provide immediate access for the Asean chair's special envoy to communicate with all concerned parties in the country including opponents as such communication is essential to pave the way for an inclusive national dialogue.

Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also issued a press statement on the meeting covering the various topics that both leaders discussed.

According to the statement, their conversation also touched on the Rohingya issue.