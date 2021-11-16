Cambodia's chairing of Asean: The heat is on

After an eventful year, Brunei has passed the baton of Asean to Cambodia. The grouping's future (at least for the next year) is now in Cambodia's hands. The world will be watching how Phnom Penh will steer Asean through the fitting theme of "Asean Act - Addressing Challenges Together" in 2022.

The term "together" is most apposite. Cambodia knows very well that it will not be another year of business-as-usual, and it has a lot to prove.