BANGKOK - Expectations were low for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's visit to crisis-ridden Myanmar on Friday (Jan 7) and at the end, it appears junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has conceded little.

A joint statement was leavened with the language of Asean's "five-point consensus" to address the turmoil in a member state, but hewed to the objectives of the general who seized power on Feb 1 last year.