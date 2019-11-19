Hishammuddin denies masterminding meeting of Umno MPs at Azmin's house amid party probe

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Several Members of Parliament from the Barisan Nasional's (BN) main opposition Umno party met at Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali's official residence on Monday night (Nov 18) , prompting a probe by the party's disciplinary board and its former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein to deny masterminding the meeting.

Datuk Seri Azmin reportedly met with 22 Umno MPs, including Datuk Seri Hishammuddin, at the minister's house in Putrajaya.

It was unclear, however, what was the motive for the meeting, which came days after the ruling Pakatan Harapan was heavily defeated in the Tanjung Piai by-election on Saturday by the BN.

The meeting was also attended by Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar, among others.

Umno's disciplinary board said on Tuesday it will be launching an investigation on the meeting after Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam accused Hishammuddin of having organised the gathering.

Datuk Lokman had also urged the party to take action against Hishammuddin for his alleged involvement in influencing party leaders to support the leadership of Tun Mahathir Mohamad, the chairman of the PH alliance.

"The disciplinary board will take immediate action by investigating the matter using existing procedures in making a decision," Umno's disciplinary board chairman Mohamed Apandi Ali said.

But Hishammuddin, who is the Sembrong MP, said the accusation that he led the meeting was "not true".

"It was not me who planned the meeting. But, if the Umno's disciplinary board wants to investigate me, I am ready," he said on his Twitter account. "There is nothing for me to hide," he added.