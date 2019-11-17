Pakatan leaders say signal from voters must be taken seriously after Tanjung Piai defeat

PONTIAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Leaders for the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance in Johor said Saturday's (Nov 16) by-election result, which saw it being defeated by the Barisan Nasional in a landslide victory, was a signal from voters which must be taken seriously.

"Considering the defeat, (Pakatan) Harapan needs to return to the drawing board to evaluate the party's and government's policies, approach and performance which has contributed to the people's dissatisfaction," the leaders said in a joint statement.

The PH suffered a massive electoral defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election on Saturday, with its candidate Karmaine Sardini garnering 10,380 votes to BN candidate Wee Jeck Seng's 25,466 votes. It was the fourth electoral loss this year for the PH, which comprises the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The leaders' statement was jointly signed by the Johor PH chief Muhyiddin Yassin, Johor PKR chief Ibrahim Syed Noh, Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong and Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang.

They also thanked the PH machinery for their hard work and commitment in the by-election.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said the BN's overwhelming majority came as a shock.

"The majority obtained by the opposition is a shock and also a message to the entire Pakatan leadership," he said in a statement.

"We must learn from the by-election results. We need to work to instil confidence in the people towards Pakatan's policies by fulfilling our promises," he added.

Datuk Seri Anwar added that Pakatan respected the results and congratulated Barisan's candidate Wee Jeck Seng for his victory.

Meanwhile in Ipoh, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Pakatan would look into making improvements.

The PKR Advisory Council Chairman said they accepted the results.

"If this is how people have voted, we must accept the fact," she said. "Perhaps there are a few things that we are lacking, we will try to fix them, " she added.

Despite his defeat, the PH by-election candidate for Tanjung Piai, Karmaine Sardini, vowed to continue serving the people there as the Bersatu division chief.

"I accept the results, the voters have made their decision, " he said. When asked to comment on the BN's huge majority, he said the PH would study the results.