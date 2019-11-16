Malaysia's BN trounces ruling coalition PH in Tanjung Piai by-election: Unofficial results

TANJUNG PIAI - Malaysia's opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) has defeated the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Tanjung Piai by-election in Johor, according to unofficial results cited by local media.

BN candidate Wee Jeck Seng has polled 22,252 votes to PH's Karmaine Sardini's 8,659 votes, according to Malaysiakini news site on Saturday (Nov 16).

Based on an estimated 80 per cent of the votes counted, BN has an unassailable lead over PH, meaning it would be mathematically impossible for Mr Karmaine to catch up with Datuk Seri Wee.

The other four contestants in the six-cornered fight garnered fewer than 3,000 votes in total.

Tanjung Piai is the second ward lost to BN in a by-election, in the nine by-elections called since the May national polls. BN also beat PH in a state constituency by-election in Semenyih, Selangor, in March this year.

Located about an hour away by car from Iskandar Puteri (formerly Nusajaya), just north of Singapore's Tuas Second Link, the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency has 52,986 voters, consisting of 57 per cent Malays, 42 per cent Chinese and 1 per cent Indian.

The unofficial results quoted by local media showed that many Chinese voters picked Mr Wee, who was two-term MP for the ward. He won in 2008 with a majority of more than 12,000 votes, and in 2013 (by a majority of more than 5,000 votes).

Mr Wee, who is from BN's Malaysian Chinese Association, narrowly lost to a PH candidate by 524 votes in the May general election in a three-cornered fight that also involved Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

This time around, Umno-led BN and PAS have become close political allies.

The by-election was called after Tanjung Piai's incumbent MP from PH Md Farik Md Rafik died of a heart attack on Sept 21.