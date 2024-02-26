Level 1 heatwave alert issued for some parts of northern Peninsular Malaysia

BUTTERWORTH - The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a Level 1 heatwave alert for some areas as scorching heat creeps north of the peninsula.

In an advisory issued on the evening of Feb 25, MetMalaysia said the state of Perlis; Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang, Kulim, Baling, Sik and Padang Terap in Kedah; Kuala Kangsar in Perak; and now Central Seberang Prai in Penang were under the Level 1 heatwave alert.

According to the website, a Level 1 warning is issued when temperatures at a location are between 35 deg C and 37 deg C for three consecutive days.

The country, particularly the northern part of Peninsular Malaysia, is seeing the end of the north-east monsoon in March and the beginning of the El Nino phenomenon.

This period usually sees drier and warmer conditions. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

