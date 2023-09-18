Good times are over for gig economy drivers and riders in post-pandemic Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN, Penang – The dream of making thousands of ringgit a month as a gig driver or food delivery rider is over.

Higher competition, the end of Covid-19-linked movement restrictions, and changes in fee structures mean that gig drivers and riders are now earning less than what they used to make during the pandemic.

“The time for that is over, especially for delivery riders who used to make thousands of ringgit a month just because eating out was not allowed during the pandemic (lockdowns),” said sociologist Chin Yee Whah of Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“Taking up gigs is worse than being caught in a middle-income trap, because as more people join, the income for a driver or delivery rider becomes much lower.”

Professor Chin said it was understandable for youth today to be caught up in materialism and the desire for instant gratification, which has resulted in them – especially the recent post-SPM cohort – leaning towards gig jobs that offer what would seem like a handsome income in the beginning.

SPM, or Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, is equivalent to the O levels in Singapore.

In May, a survey by a private university found that 49 per cent of SPM school-leavers did not plan on furthering their studies, and 26 per cent of them said they planned to be e-hailing drivers or delivery riders.

“It won’t work. Even if you spend over 10 hours a day on that kind of work and earn as much as RM4,000 (S$1,170) a month, when you fall in love and get married and try to raise a family, you will find yourself stuck in a circle with no chance for growth,” Prof Chin warned.

He said it was now time for teachers and community leaders to mentor young people on the need to seek out careers and skills, and to patiently enhance these skills to get a footing in life.

He urged youth who were not academically inclined to take up skills training.

“If you are a plumber, electrician or air-conditioning repairman, you earn RM50 upon arrival at any home and after you do your work, you are making upwards of RM150.

“As you keep up with technology, you earn more and you can someday own your own company.

“If you are a driver or delivery rider, this would be impossible,” he added.