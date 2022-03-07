Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government.

Ms Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state's SkillsFuture Singapore programme, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment.

"With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a job as a clinical assistant," Ms Mutusammy said.

"Then the pandemic hit, and healthcare workers became even more key. So I did another course in phlebotomy, as I saw drawing blood was a much-needed skill, and I didn't want to be left behind," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The coronavirus pandemic upended jobs globally, with unemployment worldwide forecast to be 207 million in 2022 - compared to 186 million in 2019 before the coronavirus hit, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).

About half of all workers will need reskilling in the next five years, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in a 2020 report, and governments and corporations are crucial in ensuring low-wage workers are not forgotten.

In Asia, countries including India, Singapore and Malaysia set up skilling programmes and offered tax incentives and cash subsidies to boost learning in sectors such as information technology, healthcare and the so-called green economy.

Technology firms including Microsoft, Google, Amazon and IBM also launched global initiatives to train workers for tech jobs.

But while there was a sharp rise in people seeking online learning, particularly digital skills, during the pandemic, there is a risk of widening inequality as large sections of the population remain unable to access them, WEF noted.

"If governments and corporations do not focus on skilling the workforce and making them employable, it will lead to an unprecedented increase in social and economic inequality," said Rituparna Chakraborty at TeamLease, a staffing firm in India.

Priority pillars

The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns to control its spread affected a wide range of industries, from aviation to tourism and hospitality to retail, with millions of workers furloughed or laid off worldwide.

Many of these jobs are not coming back, as firms have deployed automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in warehouses, grocery stores, call centres, and manufacturing plants to reduce congestion and meet stricter health rules.

By 2025, some 85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift to machines, while 97 million new roles related to machines and algorithms may emerge, WEF noted.

Malaysia last year launched its digital economy blueprint, and allocated 1 billion ringgit ($240,000) in its budget this year for upskilling and reskilling programmes, while a skills pledge in New Zealand requires companies to double their on-the-job training and reskilling by 2025.