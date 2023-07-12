Former 1MDB lawyer arrested, says Malaysian home minister

PUTRAJAYA - Former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan has been arrested, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced on Wednesday.

He said that police arrested Loo on July 7, and she was placed under remand on July 8.

Loo is said to be a close associate of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, commonly known as Jho Low.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin however declined to reveal details of Loo’s arrest, including where she was apprehended.

He said Loo was being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust, which carries a penalty of imprisonment between two and 20 years, whipping and a fine.

Mr Saifuddin did not indicate how long the suspect was remanded.

“I was made to understand that Loo is prepared to cooperate with the police and government,” he said.

Low is wanted by several governments for his alleged mastermind role in plundering billions of dollars from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

On Dec 4, 2018, the Magistrate’s Court issued arrest warrants against Low, Loo, former 1MDB executive director Casey Tang Keng Chee, former 1MDB official Geh Choh Heng and Low’s close associate, Eric Tan Kim Loon after they failed to appear in court to face seven charges of money laundering related to 1MDB.

On May 3, Kee Kok Thiam - another suspect in the 1MDB case was arrested when he arrived at the KLIA Terminal 2.

However, Kee passed away on May 30. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK