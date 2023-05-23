Govt working with global agencies to extradite fugitive businessman Jho Low: Malaysian minister

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government is working on expediting the extradition of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low through collaborations with international agencies, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law and institutional reforms.

Ms Azalina said that the efforts also involved the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“MACC has been cooperating with foreign enforcement agencies to obtain all information related to Low.

“Various efforts and negotiations through diplomatic channels are being implemented to speed up the process of bringing Low back to Malaysia,” she said in a written reply to Labis MP Pang Hok Liong on Tuesday.

Mr Pang was asking the minister whether the government has or will request the Chinese government to bring back Low to the country and when he will be brought back and the conditions.

Ms Azalina also said that MACC has issued an Interpol Red Notice against Low since 2018 for his involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad case.

“Low has been charged in absentia with one charge under subsection 28(1)(c) and read together with Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 on Feb 9, 2020, and three charges under Section 4(1) Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 on June 29, 2019,” she added.

In April, former Wall Street Journal reporter Bradley Hope claimed in a report that the Malaysian government may have been working on a deal with the Chinese government during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit in March.

On May 5, Mr Anwar said the government was negotiating with the authorities overseas to secure the return of Low, but refused to confirm the whereabouts of the fugitive businessman.

According to Mr Anwar, the process was very complicated because it involves another country, intelligence services and Interpol. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK