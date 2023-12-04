Farmers in Thailand look indoors to plant strawberries, veggies and cannabis

There are now three noBitter farms in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces of Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan, and each can produce up to 20kg of leafy green kale a day.

Through the use of hydroponics, noBitter’s kale plants are not subject to pesticides and herbicides, or the unpredictable weather elements that plague outdoor-grown plants, said Dr Wilas.

“When you consume kale from our indoor farm, you can be confident that you are receiving the full nutritional benefits of this superfood,” said Dr Wilas, as he munches on a freshly harvested leaf. “You don’t even need to wash it.”

In the confines of an indoor farm like noBitter’s, temperatures, humidity, nutrients and the amount of sunlight can be controlled – same for the yield, appearance and even taste.

“We are able to eliminate the bitter taste associated with kale so we can enjoy its sweetness,” he said.

This is a promising solution for farmers as it addresses the threat of climate change, where drought, flooding or climate shock can damage crops on outdoor farms and result in lower yields and incomes.

The unparalleled control of indoor farming not only results in better quality and quantities produced, but also makes it possible to grow fruit all year round. This gives Varmers an edge over traditional outdoor strawberry farms in Thailand’s north that typically produce fruit for only five months – from November to March.

This precise control is also what allows Varmers to perfectly time seeding and harvesting periods based on customers’ orders, thereby providing more efficient supplies with lower chances of wastage, said Mr Liezenga.

“It takes 10 weeks for a strawberry to grow, and based on these timelines, we can grow on demand,” he said.

However, indoor farming has its challenges and trade-offs, such as high capital investment, time spent while experimenting and building the initial set-up, as well as higher consumption of water and energy. This means the resultant produce is more expensive.

With outdoor-grown kale of varying quality available for just 100 baht (S$3.80) per kg, it has been difficult for noBitter to compete in the mass market with its indoor-grown greens going for 700 baht per kg.

As a result, it is expanding its offerings to include a nutritional supplement made from kale and will soon be launching it, said Dr Wilas.

Despite the limited market and high investment costs of indoor farming, the owner of Elm Farm, Mr Ravin Seesod, counts the three million baht that he invested in his hydroponic weed farm well worth it, especially after one of his strains won first prize in a local competition in October.

“It proves that my experiment was successful,” said the 35-year-old.

“Competition judges said my weed had a fresher aroma and a cleaner taste. I also did not need to use pesticides on it,” said Mr Ravin, who grows about 140 cannabis plants in a building in Bangkok’s residential suburbs.