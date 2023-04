NAKHON PHANOM - When Thailand legalised cannabis for medical use in June 2022, thousands rushed to stake their claim, including small-time farmer Tukta Sinnin.

The 43-year-old pumped in nearly 500,000 baht (S$19,500) to grow more than 400 cannabis plants on her plot in Nakhon Phanom, a north-east province by the Mekong River.