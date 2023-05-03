‘Enough is enough’: Johor Sultan wants an end to political instability

JOHOR BARU - Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has expressed concern at the incessant reports regarding the stability of the unity government, even though six months has passed since the 15th General Election (GE15).

He added the people had placed high hopes in GE15 and voted for 222 Members of Parliament to bring back political stability to the country.

“But until today, the 222 MPs cannot get on the same page with efforts made to derail the stability that is being carefully built.

“This is not healthy for the entire nation, whether socially, economically or even our standing internationally.

“Enough is enough. How much longer must the 30 over million people of our country endure this situation? The economy must recover, and Malaysia’s prosperity must be prioritised,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

The ruler said this in a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page on Wednesday night.

On Monday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said parties in the unity government have remained steadfast, so they were strong enough to fend off any plot to topple the administration.

“Our commitment is very clear,” he said, referring to reports about a conspiracy to bring down the government.

He added: “If there is no conspiracy, then what work do they have? We are carrying out our responsibility as the government. We are focused on our work.”

“They (the Opposition) have their responsibility, and they will come out with their strategy (to topple the government) every month,” he told reporters after launching the Labour Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Mr Anwar said the conspiracy exists, but the government is focused on its work.

“Don’t entertain those who are delirious,” he said.

Mr Anwar was asked to comment on an online news report claiming that 10 MPs, who previously supported Mr Muhyiddin Yassin for prime minister after the general elections last November, are involved in a plot to overthrow the unity government. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK