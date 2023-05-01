‘Don’t entertain these dreamers’: Malaysia PM Anwar unconcerned with alleged plots to topple government

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged that there are parties plotting to topple his administration, but he remains unperturbed as his main priority is serving the people.

He described those who are focused on bringing down his five-month-old government as “dreamers”, adding that his unity government remained strong.

“There are plots, but there is no basis (for them). We focus on our work,” Datuk Seri Anwar said on Monday.

“Those plotting to topple us are only doing their work. If they don’t plan, what do they do? So we just focus on our work and ignore these people,” he added.

Mr Anwar said his government, which comprises representatives from his Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalitions, remained solid.

“We are focused on work. Don’t entertain these dreamers,” he dismissed.

His comments come after a report by an online news portal last week claiming that at least 10 BN Members of Parliament, who previously backed Mr Anwar’s predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister after last November general election, were involved in a plot to overthrow the unity government by quitting their seats to force by-elections.

These individuals will allegedly re-contest their seats under opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional ticket, of which Tan Sri Muhyiddin is the chairman.

Following the report, deputy prime minister and BN chairman Zahid Hamidi vowed to defend the legitimacy of the unity government in making sure that there will be no MP from BN quitting their respective parties.

In March this year, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang asserted that the opposition bloc has a “right” to plan ways to topple the government, either through a vote of no-confidence or via statutory declarations.