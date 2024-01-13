Dystopian thriller about racial tensions sets stage for more Malaysian indie films

KUALA LUMPUR – The success of Malaysia’s first crowdfunded movie on YouTube could pave the way for more local film-makers to finance and release their shows online, and bypass censors in the conservative country.

Billed as a thriller where humanity triumphs over racial extremism, Pendatang has garnered over 879,000 views since its release on YouTube on Dec 21. The title means “immigrant” in Malay but is also a derogatory term used by some to distinguish the country’s minority races of largely Chinese and Indians from the Malay-Muslim majority.

Independent film company Kuman Pictures raised over RM400,000 (S$114,400) to produce the dark tale of what could happen in a dystopian Malaysia where interracial contact is banned and racial segregation leads to tensions.

Director Ng Ken Kin said that crowdfunding allowed the team to retain creative control over their production process.

“The subject matter of the script may not be comfortable for conventional investors or studios, and there’s always a possibility of them asking for changes, for whatever reasons,” Mr Ng told The Straits Times.

Asian Studies Professor James Chin from the University of Tasmania told ST that Pendatang’s success could lead to more movies being made on a crowdsourcing model.

“Pendatang has shown that it is possible if you have a big name, a good script or a very interesting story to tell. There are Malaysians willing to donate money,” he said.

Graphic designer and film-maker Desmond Hew, 42, who contributed US$1,000 (S$1,340) to Pendatang’s crowdfund, said that he did so because he knows Mr Ng, and the genre and premise of the film intrigued him.

“As a movie-goer, I am always intrigued by ‘what-if’ premises... I was curious to see how the film-makers would pull it off,” he told ST.

Producer and researcher Effa Desa, 40, said she donated because she understood how challenging it can be to make films that have non-mainstream genres or plot lines. She and her husband Johan Ong contributed over RM4,000.

“I believe that Malaysians are creative... but they receive very little support, especially when the content may be deemed ‘sensitive’. I want to see more visual stories that explore many facets of Malaysia that don’t require them to be profit-driven,” she said.

Releasing movies online also allows film-makers more leeway to explore topics that may be considered off-limits by Malaysia’s film censorship board, which must approve films before they are released via traditional channels like cinemas or TV.

“It will be good for Malaysians because there are a lot of interesting stories out there, but the way the regulations are now, it is almost impossible to deal with sensitive issues like race and religion. The more the mainstream artistic community deals with these sorts of issues, the better it is,” said Prof Chin.