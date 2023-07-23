Drunk Russian man damages four cars in Phuket; stopped by police with taser

A Russian man in Phuket, Thailand, damaged multiple cars in a drunken rampage on Friday afternoon, only stopping when the police used a taser and a wooden club to take him down.

The 26-year-old man reportedly inflicted damage to four cars in front of a condominium in the town of Wichit.

After residents alerted the authorities, 10 police officers arrived at the scene to find the man brandishing a bottle opener, local media reported.

The man allegedly hurled threats at the officers in Russian and was uncooperative.

The police found it impossible to communicate with him due to the language barrier and his state of intoxication, Thai news outlet Thaiger reported.

Officers used a taser and a wooden club to subdue him and managed to pin him to the ground.

He was then arrested and taken to a hospital for a physical and psychiatric evaluation.

It is unclear if the Russian national was a tourist, or if he would be referred to the immigration authorities for his offences.

According to The Pattaya News, he could face deportation or be placed on an immigration blacklist.

The car owners also filed police reports against the man, requesting compensation for the damages to their vehicles.