Thai driver in Phuket charged with intimidating S’pore tourist over $3.90 dispute

Both men are seen standing by the side of a road where a van emblazoned with the words Hatyai World Tour is parked and two suitcases are on a pavement.

After the second man moves his luggage to sit outside a cafe, the first man approaches again while remonstrating angrily.

Throughout the footage, the man in red can be seen holding a rod-like item behind his back.

Other tourists sitting in the van can be seen witnessing the exchange.

The first disagreement between the two arose when Mr Faris, who started his journey in Krabi, refused to pay the driver an additional 100 baht (S$3.90) to be taken to Grand Supicha City Hotel, said the police on Monday.

The hotel is about 1km from the cafe where he was dropped.

It was unclear where they had initially agreed the Singaporean should alight. Hatyai World Tour offers four-hour rides from its office in Krabi to a Phuket bus terminal, more than 4km away from Mr Faris’ hotel, for around 550 baht.

Mr Faris was also dissatisfied with how Poramet unloaded his luggage from the van, the police added, saying the driver got angry when the Singaporean made a comment and snapped a photo of him.

The police also clarified that the item Poramet appeared to be holding was a rubber hose, without explaining why he held on to it while accosting the tourist.