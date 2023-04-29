‘Drunk, naked’ Australian man arrested over violent rampage in conservative Aceh

An Australian man was arrested on Thursday in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province after going on a drunken naked rampage that left one person hospitalised.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, was detained in the early hours of Thursday morning on the island of Simeulue, according to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Simeulue is a surfers’ paradise off the coast of Sumatra.

The island’s police chief, Senior Commissioner Jamitko, said Risby-Jones had been drinking before emerging from his hotel room without clothes on after midnight.

He then proceeded to chase and hit people on the main village road, according to Aceh media outlet, Bithe.

Sometime before 1am, Risby-Jones struck a passing motorcycle rider. He then threw the motorcycle onto the rider after he fell into the gutter.

Indonesian police said the man suffered serious injuries which required more than 50 stitches on his heel, as well as fractures.

“He got out of his room naked. The security man attempted to stop him but got hit at the neck and fell down,” said Commissioner Jamitko, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

“He then went onto the street and disturbed passers-by. He hit almost everyone who was on the street.”

Onlookers were enraged by Risby-Jones’s behaviour, and tried to set the resort where he was staying at on fire, the police chief added.

“Luckily, local police and the village head managed to calm down the mob,” Commissoner Jamitko said.

The authorities said they found a half-empty bottle of alcohol in Risby-Jones’s room.

However, he told them he had not been drinking.

Risby-Jones has since said he was not himself during the incident.

“I feel like not myself, like almost possessed,” he said when he appeared under police guard before local media. “It was not myself. I’m normally a nice guy.”