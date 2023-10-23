Disco and despots: Filipino-Americans grapple with the breakthroughs and perils of Here Lies Love

NEW YORK – The disco ball spun in the air as 1980s music blared from inside Broadway Theatre, now transformed into the likeness of New York City nightclub Studio 54, where Imelda Marcos, the Philippines’ flamboyant former first lady, once partied the night away.

Her younger face was flashed on the screens hanging around the hall. A DJ appeared onstage and told the audience that it was time to dance.

This is Here Lies Love, the immersive discotheque spectacle brought to life by music icons David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. The musical tells the story of the rise and fall of Imelda and her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr, and of their conjugal dictatorship in the Philippines that was toppled in a bloodless revolution in 1986.

Dramaturgs describe it as a Broadway show unlike any other – and it is being staged just as another Marcos, Mr Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, rules as president in Manila.

For Filipino-American Lori Roden, a 53-year-old housewife whose daughter is a budding actress, this makes it the perfect time to restage the musical. It first premiered off-Broadway at The Public in 2013.

“One of the main points of bringing this to Broadway is to show you how democracy is in peril all around the world,” said Ms Roden, who has already watched the show twice. “Look at politics in the US, and you see how Americans were swept up by this pop culture icon with (former) president (Donald) Trump. It’s the same thing that happened in the Philippines.”

Here Lies Love opened on Broadway in July to rave reviews, with critics hailing it as a breakthrough for Filipino-American performers.

It is the first Broadway show to have an all-Filipino cast and is co-produced by big names in the entertainment industry, such as renowned actress-singer Lea Salonga, Tony Award-winning costume and set designer Clint Ramos, and Pulitzer Prize winner Jose Antonio Vargas.

Mr Vargas said: “So when people say the show is told in the white man’s perspective, I’m like, ‘Wait a second’. Sometimes the erasure of the Filipinos who are making the decisions (in the show) kind of hurts a little bit. We’re very determined to make sure that Filipinos have skin in the game.”