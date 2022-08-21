Commentary

Imelda Marcos: A voice China might listen to amid Taiwan Strait crisis

Her past links to Mao and her family's unique status may allow her to play peacemaker

An iconic photo of Mao Zedong kissing then Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos' hand during her visit to China in 1974. Mrs Marcos' historic trip paved the way for the normalisation of bilateral relations the following year.
Mrs Marcos with Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr at his presidential inauguration ceremony in Manila on June 30. The unique status of the Marcoses means mother and son could play the role of regional peacemakers as Asean navigates choppy waters in the years ah
For all her surfeit of shoes, former Philippine first lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos is fondly remembered by millions of Chinese as an ultimate diplomat who captivated Mao Zedong and what was then an isolated and impoverished nation with her beauty, charm and elegance when she visited in 1974.

Accompanied by her only son - now president of the Philippines, Mr Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr - Mrs Marcos made the historic 10-day trip which produced the iconic photo of Mao kissing her hand and paved the way for the normalisation of bilateral relations the following year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 21, 2022, with the headline Imelda Marcos: A voice China might listen to amid Taiwan Strait crisis. Subscribe

