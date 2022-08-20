Commentary

She is loved in China, so can ex-Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos play peacemaker?

Former Chinese leader Mao Zedong meeting former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos and her son Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sep 27, 1974. PHOTO: EVERYDAY LIFE IN MAO'S CHINA
MANILA - For all her surfeit of shoes, former Philippine first lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos is fondly remembered by millions of Chinese as a debonair diplomat who captivated Chairman Mao Zedong and what was then an isolated and impoverished nation with her beauty, charm and elegance when she visited in 1974.

Accompanied by her only son, Mr Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr, now the incumbent president of the Philippines, the 10-day historic trip produced the iconic photo of Chairman Mao kissing her hand and paved the way for the normalisation of bilateral relations the following year.

