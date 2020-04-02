Coronavirus: Homesick Malaysians worried about finances in Singapore

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysians staying in Singapore are not just homesick but are also worried about extra financial burden, in the event the movement control order (MCO) is extended beyond April 14.

The MCO, Malaysia's nationwide movement restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus, had already been extended from March 31 to April 14 last week. The order, first enforced on March 18, was initially intended to end on March 31.

Many say their employers have so far been generous in providing them with accommodation, but are worried that in future, they will have to fork out their own money if the MCO is extended again.

Assistant chemist, Mr Eddie Manoah, 25, has been living in a rented room arranged by his company in Singapore since the MCO kicked-in. He is now deciding whether to stay on in the island republic or return to Malaysia.

"If the order is extended, I may have to fork out my own money for accommodation.

"It is most likely that I will remain in Singapore even if the company can no longer pay for my accommodation, as I cannot afford to take unpaid leave at the moment, " he said.

He added that monthly rental for a room was between S$400 (RM1,215) to S$600.

"It is also difficult to get a room in such a short notice and I may have to settle for a higher rate if I need it fast, " he said.

Meanwhile, an auxiliary police officer known as Wong said his employer was providing accommodation for now, but in future, employees were told they would need to pay up to S$15 a day to continue staying in the five budget hotels rented by the company.

"For two weeks alone the amount will be S$210, that will additional money that I need to fork out, and it is not easy, " he said.

For accountant Khoo Yin Ting, she said the accommodation issues did not affect her since she has been renting a room even before the MCO, but the situation was stressing her out emotionally.

"I would usually return to Johor every weekend to visit my family. But with this extension, I have not seen them for two weeks already, " she said, adding that her family in Johor are also worried about her.

Meanwhile, for oil and gas technician Edward Fung, he and his other Malaysian co-workers were fortunate as their employer has extended their hotel stay until April 14.

Mr Fung, 40, said they have been putting up at a hotel in Bugis area in Singapore since the start of the MCO.

"We really missed our families in Johor Baru for the last two weeks, and now we have to wait for another two weeks to see them again, ' he said.

Mr Fung said the only plus point about having to stay temporarily in Singapore since March 18, was not having to wake up early to leave Johor Baru for the republic for work to beat the infamous Johor Baru Causeway traffic congestion.

For nurse Aisyah Ismail, 24, from Perak who started working at a clinic in Woodlands on March 9, said she was lucky to have relatives in Singapore.

"Most probably, I'll be staying in Singapore until the Covid-19 situation is contained before looking for a place in Johor Baru, '' she said.

Ms Aisyah said she has been looking for an opportunity to work in Singapore and did not want to miss the opportunity when she was offered a job at the clinic.

She said her employer wanted her to start working during the Covid-19 outbreak due to shortage of staff as the number of people visiting the clinic has increased.

With input from The Straits Times.