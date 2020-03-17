Coronavirus: DAP's Kuching MP tests positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii has tested positive for Covid-19, says Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Mr Chong said both he and Mr Yii received their test results from the state Health Department on Monday (Mar 16) night.

The results came back negative for Mr Chong, but Mr Yii tested positive, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Yii is currently being quarantined at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further monitoring based on the standard procedures set by the Health Ministry. He is still asymptomatic and in stable condition," Mr Chong said.

He said Mr Yii came into contact with Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu, who was confirmed on Mar 15 to have Covid-19, on March 2 but did not show any symptoms for the past 14 days.

The Health Department is now tracing other possible contacts and source of infection apart from his contact with Mr Wong, he added.

"The department has given the assurance that all necessary precautions will be taken, including to identify and contact those in close proximity with him for further investigation or test if needed.

"We also would like to reassure members of the public who came into contact with him not to panic but to continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.

"According to a medical officer from SGH, as Yii has been asymptomatic for the past two weeks, the risk of him being highly infectious is lower. The standard recommendations for all are to practise social distancing, home quarantine if possible, avoid unnecessary trips outside and maintain good personal hygiene," Mr Chong said.

He also advised anyone who had come into contact with Mr Yii or show symptoms to seek medical assistance.