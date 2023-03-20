Thai PM dissolves Parliament, paving way for elections in May

BANGKOK – Thailand’s election season officially began following the announcement ordering the dissolution of Parliament on Monday.

The order, submitted by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha last week for royal endorsement, paves the way for a general election that is expected to take place in May.

The Election Commission has tentatively set the date as May 7, but election law stipulates that the vote must take place within 60 days after the dissolution. An alternate date of May 14 has also been thrown up.

The commission will announce the confirmed poll date within five days of the dissolution order being confirmed. Registration of candidates will start after that and an official list will be collated shortly after.

An early dissolution gives more time for political parties to attract and recruit members into their ranks, and will also allow those looking to party-hop more time to choose their allegiances.

This is ultimately advantageous for the newer parties, like Mr Prayut’s Ruam Thai Sang Chart party, also known as the United Thai Nation (UTN) party in English, which has been trying to shore up high-level candidates to help the party pull votes.

According to election law, a party can field only andidates who have been party members for at least 90 days. But this is only applicable if Parliament completes its full four-year term, which ends on March 23.

By calling for an early dissolution of the House, the party membership threshold is shortened to 30 days.

Mr Prayut, who took the reins in 2014 after staging a military coup, is seeking a return to the role after parting ways with the pro-military Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) in December 2022.

The PPRP, which leads the government coalition, had backed Mr Prayut for the premiership in the 2019 national polls. It will now field its leader, Mr Prawit Wongsuwan, as its sole PM candidate.

The UTN was set up in 2021, purportedly as a vehicle to support Mr Prayut’s re-election bid, and it is expected to nominate him for the premiership.

Mr Prayut is playing an active role in election campaigning for the first time, and has been making appearances at rallies in various provinces like Songkla, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Mai.

There are 500 MP seats up for grabs in Parliament’s Lower House. This chamber consists of 400 constituency seats that are awarded to candidates with the most votes in each district, while 100 party-list seats are distributed based on a formula that takes into account a party’s national vote share.

Each political party must win at least 25 of the 500 MP seats available to get their PM nominee on the ballot. Parliament, which includes the elected MPs and senators, will then take a vote.

But opinion polls have not been in Mr Prayut’s favour, with most of the surveys conducted by public and private organisations showing him lagging behind opposition Pheu Thai Party’s possible candidate, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Still, part of the 750-member parliamentary vote for the post rests heavily on the 250 junta-appointed senators, and the fate of a Pheu Thai PM nominee getting chosen remains uncertain.