Can new law help tackle Philippines' teen pregnancy emergency?

MANILA - A new Bill that could be a game changer in the battle against teen pregnancies in the Philippines is inching through Congress with activists hoping it could galvanise a wider campaign to tackle this “national social emergency”.

The Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill, which was passed by the House in September and has now moved to the Senate, aims to expand access to sexual and reproductive health services, like contraception, in this mainly Catholic country where early pregnancies, even among girls as young as 10, are rife and where the age of consent was only raised from 12 to 16 last year.

The Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development, one of the groups campaigning for the Bill, said it was only two steps away from a vote in the Senate.

“We are hopeful that the senators will find the time to deliberate on the measure and see not only the Bill’s merit ... but also its urgency,” Mr Rom Dongeto, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.

“This is a critical issue that Filipinos deeply care about, and expressing unified support will emphasise its significance and urge swift action for its passage,” he said.

If the Bill is eventually passed into law, it would end the contradiction inherent in the fact that the legal age of consent for sexual relations is 16 but that written parental consent is needed for children aged under 18 to access contraceptives.

This discordance, a lack of sufficient information on sexual and reproductive health, and the silencing effect of social stigma have fused to foster high rates of teenage pregnancies, health experts say.

“When girls are already sexually active, abstinence is not enough. They need to have access to contraceptives, which is another legal barrier in the country,” said Dr Leila Joudane, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Philippines representative.

“This is why I’m happy to see in the Senate and the House, there is the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill that is now being discussed, so that adolescents can have access to contraception, at least when they are 15 and over,” she told Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The Bill recognises the “evolving capacities of children” to make their own informed decisions when it comes to their health and sexuality.

It calls for children aged 15 and under, who are sexually active or pregnant or who have begun childbearing, to have full access to reproductive health services without parental consent. All boys and girls from 15-18 should also be allowed the same, it says.

In 2019, the government declared pregnancies among 10- to 14-year-olds a national social emergency. The following year, UNFPA quoted World Bank data showing that the Philippines had 47 births annually per 1,000 women aged 15-19, equating to more than 500 Filipino adolescent girls getting pregnant and giving birth every day.

And although there was a drop in teenage pregnancy among girls aged 15 to 19 from 8.6 per cent in 2017 to 5.4 per cent in 2022, UNFPA’s Dr Joudane says early childbearing is a “vicious cycle” and the issue is far from being resolved, with rates remaining stubbornly high among girls aged 10-14.

The costs of teen pregnancies in a country where around 30 per cent of the population is under 15 and where recent estimates say one in six girls gets married before she is 18, ripple out from the individual to affect communities and the economy as well. That is why the Bill is so important, say its supporters.

“It will save young girls from the clutches of maternal death, unemployment, poverty, improve their future and reinforce their self-esteem,” Mr Edcel Lagman, one of the authors of the Bill, said in a statement after it was passed by the House.