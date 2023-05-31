'We want to be free': Filipinos demand right to divorce

MANILA - Philippine mother of three Stella Sibonga is desperate to end a marriage she never wanted. But divorce in the Catholic-majority country is illegal, and a court annulment takes years.

The Philippines is the only place outside the Vatican where divorce is outlawed, with the Catholic Church – which holds great influence on Philippine society – opposing the practice as against its teachings.

Those in favour of legalising divorce say the ban makes it difficult to escape violent or otherwise abusive spouses, or even for couples to amicably cut ties.

People wanting to end their marriage can ask a court for an annulment or a declaration that the nuptials were invalid from the start, but the government can appeal against those decisions.

The legal process is slow and expensive – cases can cost as much as US$10,000 (S$13,550) or more in a country plagued by poverty – with no guarantee of success, and some people seeking a faster result fall for online scams.

“I don’t understand why it has to be this difficult,” said Ms Sibonga, who has spent 11 years trying to get out of a marriage that her parents forced her into after she became pregnant.

Her legal battle began in 2012, when she applied to a court to cancel her marriage on the basis of her husband’s alleged “psychological incapacity”, one of the grounds for terminating a matrimony.

After five years and US$3,500 in legal fees, a judge finally agreed. The former domestic worker’s relief was, however, short-lived.

The Office of the Solicitor General, which as the government’s legal representative is tasked with protecting the institution of marriage, successfully appealed the decision in 2019.

Ms Sibonga said she requested the Court of Appeals to reverse its ruling, but is still waiting for an answer.

“Why are we, the ones who experienced suffering, abandonment and abuse, being punished by the law?” said Ms Sibonga, 45, who lives near Manila.

“All we want is to be free.”