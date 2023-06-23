US women struggle to find contraception as restrictions mount

WASHINGTON – As the United States marks a year since the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion nationwide, reproductive rights advocates said rising barriers to family planning services are leaving millions of women without easy access to contraception.

Though birth control remains legal, campaigners said women and girls face mounting obstacles to access, from long waits for appointments at overstretched clinics to state bills restricting contraceptive access for teenagers.

“There’s a natural connection ideologically around restricting abortion, contraception, and broader sexual reproductive health care,” said Dr Megan Kavanaugh, a researcher at reproductive rights research group the Guttmacher Institute.

“It’s a really concerning trend that we’re seeing.”

Contraceptives have been in focus since the top US court on June 24, 2022, overturned the 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling, which had legalised abortion nationwide.

Conservative justice Clarence Thomas – among those voting with the 6-3 majority in the case – said the court should also reconsider a 1965 decision that established the right of a married couple to use contraception.

The US Department of Health and Human Services said it saw a rise in complaints from women who were wrongly denied insurance coverage for birth control following the ruling.

Rights groups have raised fears that state bans on abortion from the moment of conception could be written or interpreted to include some contraception such as the “morning after pill” or intra-uterine devices (IUDs).

More than 19 million US women of reproductive age already live in contraceptive deserts, according to data by reproductive rights non-profit Power to Decide.

It defines a contraceptive desert as a county without enough health centres offering a full range of birth control methods to meet the needs of all women of reproductive age living there.

“People should have access to both high quality contraceptive services and abortion care in their own community without stigma, shame and unnecessary barriers,” said Mr Raegan McDonald-Mosley, chief executive at Power to Decide.

States target access to contraception

Almost two-thirds of women aged between 15 and 49 in the US use some form of contraception, found the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

But for some people, access is already limited.

A dozen states allow some health care providers to refuse to provide contraception services, according to the Guttmacher Institute, while the same number ban the provision of state family planning funds to organisations that provide abortions.

States including Kentucky and Montana brought in laws this year allowing parents to veto reproductive healthcare for their children. In Texas, a judge ruled last year that children need parental consent to get birth control at federally funded clinics.

Reproductive rights experts say appointment waiting times and prohibitive costs also create obstacles for those seeking to avoid pregnancy.