British PM Sunak secures last-minute meeting with Chinese President Xi at G-20

NUSA DUA – Mr Rishi Sunak will hold talks with Mr Xi Jinping on Wednesday, becoming the first British prime minister to meet with the Chinese president in almost five years, after a last-minute diplomatic effort at the Group of 20 summit.

In office for just three weeks, Mr Sunak has softened Britain’s approach to China, backing away from his predecessor Liz Truss’ plan to label the Asian country a “threat” to Britain.

The meeting with Mr Xi in Bali, Indonesia will give him a chance to discuss how to work together on areas of common concern, while raising objections about Beijing’s human rights record.

“If we want to solve big global challenges like public health, like Russia and Ukraine, fixing the global economy or indeed climate change, it’s important to have a dialogue and to engage with China as part of solving those challenges,” Mr Sunak told Sky News. “Our approach to China is one that is very similar to our allies, whether that’s America, Australia and Canada.”

Mr Sunak’s office requested the meeting with Mr Xi, which will be the first between leaders of the two countries since February 2018, when the Chinese president met with Britain’s then prime minister Theresa May. Mrs May’s successor Boris Johnson spoke to Mr Xi by telephone in March 2021.

Ms Truss, who was only in office for seven weeks, had adopted a more hostile stance on China, seeking to designate it as a “threat”, compared with Mr Johnson’s classification of the nation as a “systemic competitor”.

Mr Sunak’s foreign policy adviser John Bew is updating the Johnson-era integrated security, defence and foreign policy review from 2021 and is expected to report by the end of the year.

After years of deteriorating ties over the involvement of Huawei Technologies in British telecom networks, the treatment by China of Hong Kong dissidents and the Uighur Muslim minority, as well as China’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Sunak appears keen to reset relations.

That risks angering some members of his Conservative Party.

“I am worried that the present prime minister, when he meets Xi Jinping, will be perceived as weak because it now looks like we’re drifting into appeasement with China, which is a disaster as it was in the 1930s and so it will be now,” said former Cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith. “They only understand strength and strength of purpose. Xi Jinping will see him as a weak leader and that’s how Xi Jinping behaves.”

Tory MP Bob Seely said that while Britain needs to talk to China, “we cannot normalise relations”.

But Ms Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview that “we cannot simply cut off China: we must work to create the space for dialogue, challenge and cooperation”.

And while the tone may have softened a little, Mr Sunak did tell reporters this week that he sees China as “a systemic challenge to our values and interests” as well as “the biggest state-based threat to our economic security”.

He also kept the option of sending weapons to Taiwan on the table.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman Max Blain said the premier would raise the issue of human rights with Mr Xi. China denies any mistreatment of its citizens. BLOOMBERG