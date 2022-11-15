What is the G-20 and which leaders are attending the Bali summit?

NUSA DUA, Indonesia – Heads of government from the world’s Group of 20 (G-20) major economies started a summit meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali on Tuesday that is marked by deep rifts over the war in Ukraine and concerns over the spike in global inflation.

The summit from Nov 15 to 16 is the first among G-20 leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow has called a “special military operation”.

What is the G-20?

The G-20 accounts for more than 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product, 75 per cent of international trade and 60 per cent of its population.

What countries or groups are members of the G-20?

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

Here is a look at who is attending:

US President Joe Biden

Mr Biden intends to discuss a range of contentious issues, including tensions over Taiwan, human rights, the war in Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear programme.

China’s President Xi Jinping

Mr Xi’s visit to South-east Asia is only his second foreign trip since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After meeting Mr Biden on Monday, he is scheduled to hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, among others.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Mr Lavrov is representing President Vladimir Putin in Bali after the Russian leader was said to be too busy to attend in person.

Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Mr Putin and expel Russia from the group over the war in Ukraine, saying it did not have the authority to do so without consensus among members.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak is also scheduled to meet Mr Biden. A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Sunak and Mr Biden will discuss bilateral cooperation, including the Aukus security pact as an effort to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Mr Trudeau is expected to discuss solutions to food, energy insecurity and climate change, and health issues among other global challenges during his visit to Asia, his office said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mr Modi is due to symbolically take over the G-20 presidency from current chair, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in Bali.

He is also set to meet the Indian diaspora in Bali, which is a predominantly Hindu island.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Mr Albanese has highlighted the importance of this summit amid global economic uncertainty. He also committed to work closely with the Indonesian President to help deliver a successful summit.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

Besides joining the summit on Tuesday, Mr Yoon is also due to hold meetings with counterparts and some Korean business leaders in Indonesia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Mr Scholz attends the summit after visiting Vietnam and Singapore during his second trip to Asia in a month, as the country seeks to diversify its trade in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron

As well as Mr Xi, Mr Macron is due to hold talks with Mr Modi on the sidelines of the meeting.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

The crown prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, is attending.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mr Ramaphosa will prioritise global health architecture, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation, his government said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez

Mr Fernandez will hold talks covering issues such as climate and the impact on the poorest countries, state media said.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard

Mr Ebrard will represent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Carlos Franca

Mr Franca is representing Brazil after President Jair Bolsonaro lost an election to incoming leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

European Union: President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Others attending:

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Mr Lee was invited by Indonesia to participate in sessions and will hold bilateral meetings.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (virtual)

Indonesia invited Mr Zelensky to attend the summit as an obsever and he made a speech to the leaders arguing that now was the time to stop Russia’s war in his country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

