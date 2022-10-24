Rishi Sunak calls for stability, unity after winning race to become Britain’s new PM

LONDON - Britain faces serious economic challenges and needs stability and unity, Rishi Sunak said on Monday, in his first public speech after being declared leader of the governing Conservative Party and soon-to-be prime minister.

“There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” Sunak said. “We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.”

During the speech at the Conservative Party headquarters, he added that he was honoured to have the support of his party’s lawmakers and said he will serve with integrity and humility.

“It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to,” Mr Sunak said at the Conservative Party headquarters.

During his short speech, Mr Sunak also paid tribute to his predecessor Liz Truss for her service.

Earlier, a spokesperson for Ms Truss said a handover to Mr Sunak will not happen on Monday.

The spokesperson outlined that discussions are being held on the timing and choreography of the transition.

“I can confirm that the transition won’t be taking place today,” he said, adding there were discussions between the outgoing and incoming prime ministers and King Charles.

Mr Sunak will be the third British prime minister in less than two months and the first non-white leader after other candidates quit the race to lead the Conservative Party.

He faces the immense task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer.

Mr Sunak, 42, the youngest PM in more than a century and one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will be asked to form a government by King Charles.

Mr Sunak replaces Ms Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job.