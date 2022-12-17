Landslide off Genting: Search for campers resumes, some Malaysian states suspend camping

KUALA LUMPUR – The search for a dozen campers still trapped after Friday’s landslide near Genting Highlands continued on Saturday morning, marking more than 24 hours since the disaster that has killed 21.

The search and rescue operation at Father’s Organic Farm was halted around midnight due to bad weather, with 61 rescued from the Batang Kali site, which the authorities said was not licensed for camping.

Those found alive include three Singaporeans, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday morning.

“The Malaysian government is working swiftly to ensure all affected in the tragedy be given immediate assistance,” the statement added.

Search and rescue operations resumed around 8.30am on Saturday with the assistance of excavators and seven canines, said Selangor state fire and rescue department chief Norazam Khamis.

“We have to be careful because there is strong water flow from the top and in the soil, this complicates search operations because the ground is soft,” he said.

Mr Norazam told reporters the chances of the 12 missing people being able to survive the lack of oxygen and weight of the soil are slim.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, several states including Selangor, Pahang and Johor have suspended camping and other recreational activities.

“All forest eco-parks, hiking trails and four-wheel-drive routes in Johor permanent forest reserves will be closed to the public starting Dec 17 until a date that will be announced later,” the state’s forestry department said on its Facebook page.

It added that this is a precautionary measure during the ongoing year-end monsoon.

The annual rainy season that stretches from November to February has regularly caused deadly and damaging floods. The last bout saw 54 killed and RM6 billion (S$1.8 billion) in economic losses nationwide.

Over 700 personnel across various government agencies have been involved in the mission to rescue the 94 registered at the campsite that was buried under 450,000 cubic metres of earth that fell from a height of 30m onto an area of about 0.4ha in size.

Landslides around Genting Highlands have occurred regularly over the last three decades, including a 1995 incident which killed 20.

As recently as Dec 11, part of a road was damaged when the earth slipped less than 15km from the deadly event on Friday morning.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the tragedy and assessing whether it was due to work activities or a natural disaster.