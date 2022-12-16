‘The sound got louder... but it was too late to run’: Family from S’pore recalls horror of landslide

SINGAPORE - It was about 2am on Friday and Singapore permanent resident Tee Yeow King was settling down to sleep in his tent when he heard a loud rumbling sound.

He knew something was terribly wrong and all he could do was rouse his wife and grab his children and place them under his body.

Speaking to The Straits Times from Ulu Yam Bharu police station, in Selangor, Malaysia, Mr Tee, 37, a sales manager, said: “The sound got louder and it was nothing like I have heard before. It sounded like trees were being ripped apart and rocks crumbling.

“The sound seemed to be headed our way but it was too late to run out of our tent in the dark. It all happened very quickly.

“We were very lucky.”

They prayed for the best while taking cover in their tent and after a few minutes, it all went quiet.

Mr Tee, his wife and two children, a son, aged seven, and a three-year-old daughter, were miraculously unhurt.

At least 16 people have so far been found dead after the deadly landslide, Malaysia’s health minister Zaliha Mustafa said on Friday, after visiting some victims receiving treatment at Hospital Selayang in Selangor.

The Tees’ tent at Father’s Organic Farm, in Gohtong Jaya near Genting Highlands, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, was one of two which were untouched by the landslide.

Three other tents located at the highest level of the camping ground were flattened.

There are three levels at the campsite where visitors are allowed to pitch tents.