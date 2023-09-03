Bali hotel workers die after lift cable snaps, plunging them into ravine

Five hotel workers on the island resort of Bali died on Friday after the cable of a lift they were travelling in snapped, plunging them into a ravine, reported Indonesian media.

The incident took place at around 1pm on Friday at the Ayuterra Resort in the Ubud district.

The workers – two men and three women – had gone into the hotel’s glass-encased lift that runs on a track up a 35-degree slope when the steel cable suddenly failed, plunging them 100m down a steep embankment.

The workers have been identified as Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, 19, Wayan Aries Setiawan, 23, Ni Luh Superningsih, 20, Kadek Hardiyanti, 24, and Kadek Yanti Pradewi, 19.

They were all from the hotel’s housekeeping department.

Mr Ketut Suwiarta, a cook at the hotel, said he heard screams shortly after the five entered the lift, followed by crashing sounds.

He saw the broken cable and rushed to help the victims, as well as call the authorities.

The victims, three of whom were still breathing, were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they died moments later.