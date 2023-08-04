Elderly woman in India dies after lift plunges eight storeys

An elderly woman died in India on Thursday after the lift she was in plunged eight storeys.

The incident occurred in the city of Noida, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, according to Indian media reports.

The cable of the lift in the 24-storey residential building is believed to have snapped, leading to a free fall between floors, the police said.

The 73-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest “because of the suddenness of the event”, Dr D.K. Gupta, chairman of Noida’s Felix Hospital, said.

“The woman had injuries on the back of her head and some abrasion on her elbows, which appear to have been caused by the fall of the lift,” he said.

Following the incident, residents of the building gathered to protest against the tragedy and lack of upkeep of common services on the premises.

Police are investigating.

