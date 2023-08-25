Pakistan rescuers feared the worst as they raced to save children in cable car

ISLAMABAD - A nail-biting rescue of children dangling hundreds of metres in the air in a cable car in Pakistan this week faced unprecedented challenges, with officials fearing the last remaining cable could snap at any moment, rescuers and military officers said.

The sixteen-hour rescue effort gripped global attention, as Pakistan’s air force, military and civilians on the ground struggled to rescue eight people, mostly children, from the flimsy cable car, which was dangling 183m over a river below after one of its cables broke.

“It was very stressful,” said Major Asad Khan Marwat, who played a key role coordinating the operation from the ground.

An air force helicopter tried to approach the cable car for hours, but with strong, gusty winds it was difficult to get close.

Mr Asad said rescuers were worried that dropping a rescuer onto the cable car, which was only built for seven or eight people, could cause it to fall. But they struggled to try to convince the terrified children to clip themselves into harnesses and step off the car so they could be winched up by helicopter.

Eventually, one child tried just before nightfall.

“That kid was able to wear that harness and he hooked himself up,” said Mr Asad. “He was a brave kid.”

As light faded, winds picked up. Worried that any further attempts by air would be too dangerous, rescuers called the helicopters off.

Fearing that the last cable would snap and with the children getting hungry - two fainted during the ordeal - they decided the rescue would have to continue from the ground.

“We had to do it at any cost,” said Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Kamran, who helped oversee the operation with the Special Service Group (SSG), the special forces unit.

One local resident, Habibullah, 23, told Reuters he had done around six rescues along cable car lines before, albeit much smaller ones. He convinced the military he should travel out along the cable as a trial run.

He strung up a simple charpai - a wood and string cot - and tied it to the remaining cable. He pulled himself out towards the cable car but was unable to get close enough.

Still, military officers were now convinced it could work with the right equipment.