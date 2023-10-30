3 Singapore-registered supercars crash in Johor

A trip to Malaysia for a luxury car convoy from Singapore turned into a misadventure on Sunday when three of its members collided in a pile-up, leaving at least one car badly damaged.

The incident at around 9am involved three McLaren M4 supercars driving southwards in Kluang, Johor from Batu Empat to Taman Seri Lambak, local police said.

At the 63km mark of Jalan Yong Peng, the first car had slowed down to make a right turn. The driver behind it applied the break in time, but the third car lost control and rear-ended the second car, which caused it to crash into the first car, according to the deputy police chief of Kluang district.

Video and images circulating online showed the three McLarens in varying states of damage, with the bumper of a white supercar particularly beat up with debris strewn on the ground. The rear of another red car was visibly dented.

The three cars involved in the accident were part of a convoy of six cars, the police said.