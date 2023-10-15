Singaporean couple injured in car crash while travelling with luxury car convoy in Johor

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean couple suffered multiple injuries to their hands and legs after crashing their Porsche into a lamp post in Johor on Sunday morning, according to Malaysian media outlets.

The pair was part of a convoy of luxury cars that was travelling from Batu Pahat to Mersing when the accident happened in Kluang, reported Oriental Daily.

According to Sinar Harian, the driver broke his left leg and sustained injuries to his hands and feet, while his wife suffered injuries to her hands and legs.

Kluang police chief Bahrin Nor said the Porsche skidded and hit a lamp post while making a turn at about 9.45am, adding that the car was badly damaged at the front and rear bumper.