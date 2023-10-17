Four luxury cars made to turn around at Tuas Checkpoint after cutting queue: ICA

The grey Porsche is first seen crossing the double white line from the leftmost bus lane into the second left lane for cars. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
31 min ago

SINGAPORE – Four Porsche sports cars entering Singapore at the Tuas Checkpoint were made to turn around on Oct 15 afternoon after they cut the traffic queue.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, four Singapore-registered cars are seen cutting right into the car lane from the leftmost lane.

A grey coupe is first seen cutting in from the left lane and crossing two continuous parallel white lines. Vehicles are not supposed to cross such lines on Singapore roads. A blue coupe then cuts in, in front of the grey car, before letting another blue coupe and a white one to weave in ahead.

The video later shows the four cars travelling away from the Tuas Checkpoint, towards Malaysia.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) spokesman said: “ICA confirms that the four Porsche cars were made to U-turn due to them cutting the queue,” he said.

ST reported previously that on the same day, a white Porsche car that was part of a convoy of luxury cars travelling from Batu Pahat to Mersing crashed into a lamp post in Kluang.

The driver reportedly broke his left leg and injured his hands and feet, while his wife injured her hands and legs.

No other cars in the fleet were reported to be damaged.

The video later shows the four cars having to do a U-turn after cutting the traffic queue. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

ST has contacted the Porsche Club Singapore and Porsche Asia Pacific to check if the cars that were made to turn around were part of the convoy.

In June, a Malaysian driver who was caught on video trying to cut the queue on the Causeway was banned from entering Singapore.

Earlier in April, ICA said on Facebook that it installed enforcement cameras along the viaduct leading into the Woodlands Checkpoint from the Bukit Timah Expressway.

This is to identify cars that violate traffic rules by crossing the double white lines, as ICA had observed that drivers would use the motorcycle lane to jump ahead of the queue of cars along the viaduct. This added to the congestion at the checkpoint and increased travel time for travellers.

Those caught would face a fine of $150 and four demerit points.

